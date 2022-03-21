Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $212.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

