Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.