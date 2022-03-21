Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $81.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

