Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,364 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.