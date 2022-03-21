Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.31.

