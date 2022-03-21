Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,404 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

