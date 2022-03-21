Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,888 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after buying an additional 243,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,513 shares of company stock worth $39,487,921. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.