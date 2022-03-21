Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $155.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.82 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.