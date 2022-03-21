Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,694 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $349.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

