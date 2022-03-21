Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 340 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $345.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

