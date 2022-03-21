Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,118 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.