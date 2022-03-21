Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 53,431 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after buying an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.