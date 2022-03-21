Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.