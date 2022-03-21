Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $346.66 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.