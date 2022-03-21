Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

TSLA stock opened at $905.39 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $937.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

