KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

NYSE CMC opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

