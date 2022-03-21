KeyCorp Comments on Teradyne, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $122.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

