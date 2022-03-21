KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCSA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $7.98 on Monday. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

