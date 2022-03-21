Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

