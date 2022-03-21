Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.93 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 225,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,534. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.