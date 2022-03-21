Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.43 Million Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.32% of Anterix worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Anterix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,383. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

