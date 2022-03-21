Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,263 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.36% of Colliers International Group worth $22,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.79. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,945. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

