Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 3,426 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 4.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.24% of MasTec worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after buying an additional 207,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,392. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

