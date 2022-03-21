Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 4,085 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 117,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 136,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,047. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.