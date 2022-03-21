Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 948 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.10. 27,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,581. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

