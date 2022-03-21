KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $20.56 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $20.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 12 month low of $284.49 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

