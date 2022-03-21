KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up to $352.61

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $352.61, but opened at $364.65. KLA shares last traded at $363.57, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.08 and its 200 day moving average is $377.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

