KnoxFS (New) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $147,631.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 505,427 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KnoxFS (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KnoxFS (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.