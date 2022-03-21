Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.35 ($25.66) and last traded at €23.20 ($25.49). Approximately 18,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.10 ($25.38).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.12 and a 200 day moving average of €27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.38 million and a PE ratio of -34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

