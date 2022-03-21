Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.41. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 1,364 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
