Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $492.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.40), with a volume of 4427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.69. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

