Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 8,429,981 shares.The stock last traded at $57.10 and had previously closed at $55.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Get Kroger alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.