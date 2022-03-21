Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down to $54.74

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $52.60. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

