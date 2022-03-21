Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $156.33 on Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $156.33 or 0.00381630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $133.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.82 or 0.07113005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.57 or 1.00163229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041244 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

