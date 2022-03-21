KZ Cash (KZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,648.25

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,648.25 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007520 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00120465 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00282405 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

