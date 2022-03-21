Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $526.32

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $526.32, but opened at $543.74. Lam Research shares last traded at $543.18, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $576.68 and its 200-day moving average is $608.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

