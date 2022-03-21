Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $6.30 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $99,241.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

