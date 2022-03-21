Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Several brokerages have commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 382.20 ($4.97) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.61 million and a PE ratio of -19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.87. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 725 ($9.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.78%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

