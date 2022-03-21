Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Jeffrey Farber Buys 20,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Farber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 235,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,121. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 65,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lannett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

