Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post sales of $203.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.20 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $194.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

