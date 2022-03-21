Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $295.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $295,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

