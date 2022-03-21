Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

