Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 749 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

