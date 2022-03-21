Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.54 on Monday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.