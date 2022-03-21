Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $673,415.57 and $10.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,311.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.72 or 0.07113285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00282454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.74 or 0.00821872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00101926 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00460609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00428162 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

