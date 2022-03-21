LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00.
In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,994 shares of company stock worth $6,747,490. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
