LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,994 shares of company stock worth $6,747,490. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.