Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $27.35. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 98,862 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.
The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 519,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.