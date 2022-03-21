Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 1,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,953,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

