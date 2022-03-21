Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Sells $337,575.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LSI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,871,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

