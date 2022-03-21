Lightning Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $174,810.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $174,810.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00278686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

